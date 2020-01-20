BJP leaders hail Nadda as he prepares to take over as its new president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday hailed J P Nadda for his simplicity and also his vast organisational experience to express confidence that the party will do well under him, as he appeared set to be the new national president of the party succeeding Amit Shah. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers besides Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, from the BJP and top leaders from its state units filed nomination papers in support of Nadda’s candidature.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke of Mr. Nadda’s rise through the ranks and said that he has always been an inspiring worker.

He noted that the Himachal Pradesh leader worked his way up as an excellent organisational leader, be it in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) or the youth wing of the BJP, and was also a successful health minister previously.

“He brings with him an enormous experience be it as a party leader or administrator,” Mr. Prasad told PTI, expressing confidence that Mr. Nadda will consolidate the great successes the party achieved under Mr. Shah.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the party organisation has been in a strong and robust condition under Mr. Shah and that Mr. Nadda will build on it to ensure more success for the BJP in future.

Another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar hailed Mr. Nadda for being accessible and also for his simplicity.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh also praised Mr. Nadda for his simplicity while expressing confidence that the golden era that the BJP had under Mr. Shah will continue.