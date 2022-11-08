BJP leaders greet L.K. Advani, party's longest-serving President, on his 95th birthday

L.K. Advani was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades

PTI New Delhi:
November 08, 2022 11:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajnath Singh said L.K. Advani made a very important contribution to the country, society and the party and is counted among the country’s tallest personalities. | Photo Credit: Twitter /@rajnathsingh

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders on Tuesday greeted L.K. Advani, considered the architect of the party's rise as a major national force in the 90s, on his birthday.

Mr. Advani, the BJP's longest serving President, turned 95 on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Mr. Advani, with his relentless efforts, strengthened the party organisation across the country and also made invaluable contribution to the country's development while being part of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah wished him good health and a long life.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called Mr. Advani a source of inspiration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Another Union minister Rajnath Singh said Mr. Advani has made a very important contribution to the country, society and the party and is counted among the country's tallest personalities.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Mr. Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities.

Mr. Advani was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades. 

A keen strategist, Mr. Advani's 'Rath Yatra' in 1990 in support of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram is seen as an epochal turn in national politics, marking the unstoppable rise of the party to power.

While Vajpayee, the popular face of the party who enjoyed acceptability beyond its support base, became Prime Minister, Mr. Advani was Home Minister. Mr. Advani became deputy Prime Minister later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bharatiya Janata Party
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app