BJP leader’s book comparing Shivaji to Modi angers Opposition parties

The release of a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during an event at the Delhi headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attracted the ire of the three ruling parties in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The book, titled Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi, was released during a religious-cultural meet organised by the Delhi BJP.

Criticising the author and BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Mr. Goyal was in the Sena until a few years ago, but was thrown out after he attacked Maharashtra Sadan. “This man has compared Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Is it acceptable to Maharashtra leaders of the BJP? Is it acceptable to the descendants of the king? Shouldn’t they speak up?” he asked.

The warrior king’s descendants include former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosle, who joined the BJP but lost the Lok Sabha bypoll, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP’s quota.

“At least the Maharashtra BJP should come clean and announce its position on this. Chhatrapati Shivaji cannot be compared to anyone in the world. There is one sun, one moon. There is only one Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj,” Mr. Raut said.

State Public Works Department minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the personality and work of Shivaji Maharaj are unmatchable.

His party, too, criticised the BJP and condemned the book. “This is an attempt to belittle Maharaj and his work. It shows the mentality of the BJP, [this was] done purposely. Comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Narendra Modi is also an insult to the thoughts and ideology with which Maharaj worked, which is exactly opposite to that of the BJP,” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

NCP leader and State Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said this action has hurt the feelings of all Marathi-speaking people. “Maharashtra will not forgive those who attempt to compare themselves to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Mr. Munde said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe has filed a complaint against Mr. Goyal and the publisher in Nagpur’s Nandanvan Police station, and has demanded a ban on the book.

No State BJP leaders were available for the comment.