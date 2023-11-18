HamberMenu
BJP leader who filed defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over Modi surname, gets party post

November 18, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi, who filed a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as party’s in-charge in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Mr. Modi shot to fame after he filed the case against Mr. Gandhi, leading to his conviction by a Surat court. Later, the Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha after the conviction. However, it was later restored by the Supreme Court.

During a public meeting in Gujarat, Mr. Gandhi had allegedly said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as common surname?”

Mr. Modi had claimed that the Congress leader had defame the entire Modi community.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Modi hails from South Gujarat and belongs to the OBC community,

In 2021, he was appointed as a Cabinet Minister in the first Bhupendra Patel government and was assigned portfolios such as transport, civil aviation, tourism, and pilgrimage development.

Dushyant Patel, former MLA from Bharuch in South Gujarat again, was appointed party’s co incharge of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

