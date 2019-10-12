National

BJP leader shot dead in Deoband

more-in

Motive not clear, say police

A local Bhartiya Janata Party leader was on Saturday morning shot dead in Deoband area of Saharanpur. According to the police, Dhara Singh, a corporator in the Deoband municipal corporation, was driving to a local sugar mill, where he worked, when he was stopped near the railway crossing. He was shot at by two bike-borne unidentified assailants from a close range.

Locals took him to the Community Health Centre, Deoband, where he was declared ‘brought dead.’

Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P. said the motive behind the murder was not clear yet. “According to eyewitnesses, the assailants were on a bike and their faces were covered. We have formed two teams and a combing operation has started,” he said.

This is the second murder of a BJP leader in the area in five days. On October 8, Yashpal Singh, former district vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha, and brother of the local village headman, was gunned down in a similar manner by bike-borne assailants in Miragpur village of Deoband.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
murder
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2019 7:17:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-leader-shot-dead-in-deoband/article29665002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY