BJP leader shot dead in Deoband

A local Bhartiya Janata Party leader was on Saturday morning shot dead in Deoband area of Saharanpur. According to the police, Dhara Singh, a corporator in the Deoband municipal corporation, was driving to a local sugar mill, where he worked, when he was stopped near the railway crossing. He was shot at by two bike-borne unidentified assailants from a close range.

Locals took him to the Community Health Centre, Deoband, where he was declared ‘brought dead.’

Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P. said the motive behind the murder was not clear yet. “According to eyewitnesses, the assailants were on a bike and their faces were covered. We have formed two teams and a combing operation has started,” he said.

This is the second murder of a BJP leader in the area in five days. On October 8, Yashpal Singh, former district vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha, and brother of the local village headman, was gunned down in a similar manner by bike-borne assailants in Miragpur village of Deoband.