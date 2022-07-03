BJP leader moves condolence resolution at national meet

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and Army personnel mourned

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and Army personnel mourned

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two men avenging an insult to Islam, and Punjabi singer and Congress party leader Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead, recently found a mention in a condolence message passed at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting here on Saturday, sources said.

The condolence message, moved as a resolution by BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia, also mentioned several dignitaries and BJP leaders, and the Army personnel who died in a landslide in Manipur.

Days before his killing, Lal had told the local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, which apparently supported suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab Government temporarily pruned the security cover provided to him and 423 others.