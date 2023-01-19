BJP leader Giriraj Singh slams Nitish Kumar over ‘obeying Deputy CM’

January 19, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - Patna

Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh today said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the “weakest Chief Minister of the country” over the Ramcharitmanas episode.

“Nitish Kumar is the most helpless and weakest Chief Minister of the country. I have never seen such kind of Chief Minister who obeys the say of Deputy CM [Akhilesh Yadav]. I feel that for the sake of remaining in power, he has formed the alliance [with the Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD]. Despite the BJP not being in power in Bihar, let me say that no one can insult our religious scriptures and if anyone will do so, they will get a befitting reply,” Mr. Singh said outside Patna airport on Wednesday evening.

Mr. Singh was replying to the question of whether Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, who triggered a controversy by saying certain religious texts, including the Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti, spread hate with their casteist ideas.

Mr. Singh asked why Mr. Kumar was not removing Mr. Chandra Shekhar from the State Cabinet.

“JD(U) (Janata Dal-United) is demanding action and Nitish Kumar is obeying Deputy Chief Minister’s order. Why can’t Nitish sack the Minister for issuing such a statement. If Nitish cannot remove him, it means that all is happening on the instructions of the CM himself,” Mr. Singh said, adding that the CM should resign if Ministers were not following his orders.

So far, no action has been taken against Mr. Chandra Shekhar and the RJD is standing firmly with him. Mr. Yadav has termed the Constitution of India as the country’s holiest book.

On the controversy kicked off by Cooperation Department Minister Surendra Yadav, who said that when elections arrive, the BJP allows anyone to attack the Indian Army, Mr. Singh called Mr. Surendra Yadav a member of the “ tukde tukde gang”.

“Whatever the RJD Minister has said on the Indian Army is the language used by the tukde tukde gang. Only a member of this gang can insult and abuse the Indian Army,” Mr. Singh said.

The senior BJP leader also took a dig at Mr. Kumar and Mr. Tejashwi Yadav for not being invited by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to the latter’s first public meeting of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party at Khammam. The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja, and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav.

“In the opposition, it has not been decided yet how many faces will be the Prime Ministerial candidate [in the General Elections]. KCR did not invite Nitish because he is also one of the Prime Ministerial candidates,” Mr. Singh said.

The Telangana CM’s mega rally is seen as an attempt to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Interestingly, Mr. Kumar has also pledged his commitment for the same cause, and Mr. Rao visited Patna in 2022 and met Mr. Kumar.