BJP leader Birender Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Birender Singh resigned his Rajya Sabha membership, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh was nominated from Haryana and his membership is due to end on August 1, 2022. He was elected to the Upper House for the third time on August 2, 2016.

“Chaudhary Birender Singh, an elected member of the Council of States [Rajya Sabha], representing the State of Haryana, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, with effect from January 20, 2020,” the communique from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated.

He had switched over to the BJP from the Congress just ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Following the BJP’s victory, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha in August, 2014. He was renominated to the House by the BJP. He served as Minister of Rural Development in PM Modi’s first tenure.

Mr. Singh has not given any reason for his resignation. His son Brijendra Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Hisar constituency in Haryana in 2019 on BJP ticket.