BJP leader Amit Malviya to file defamation case against Bengal lawyer

Published - June 13, 2024 08:03 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

Amit Malviya | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday said he would file a criminal defamation case against Kolkata-based lawyer Santanu Sinha for allegedly making ‘slanderous’ comments against him in a social media post.

Responding to Mr. Malviya’s statement, Mr. Sinha said he is ready for a legal fight, and claimed that his remarks were “misinterpreted”. In a post on X, Mr. Malviya said, “The alleged post was defamatory, calculated and malicious. The wide dissemination by Opposition parties has added to the defamation.”

Claiming that he has not written anything untoward, Mr. Sinha said he will not withdraw the post but expressed “sorrow” if it hurt Mr. Malviya.

