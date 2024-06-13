GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BJP leader Amit Malviya to file defamation case against Bengal lawyer

Published - June 13, 2024 08:03 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Amit Malviya

Amit Malviya | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday said he would file a criminal defamation case against Kolkata-based lawyer Santanu Sinha for allegedly making ‘slanderous’ comments against him in a social media post.

Responding to Mr. Malviya’s statement, Mr. Sinha said he is ready for a legal fight, and claimed that his remarks were “misinterpreted”. In a post on X, Mr. Malviya said, “The alleged post was defamatory, calculated and malicious. The wide dissemination by Opposition parties has added to the defamation.”

Claiming that he has not written anything untoward, Mr. Sinha said he will not withdraw the post but expressed “sorrow” if it hurt Mr. Malviya.

Related Topics

national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.