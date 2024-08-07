ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader accuses Congress of trying to spread chaos

Published - August 07, 2024 11:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused the Congress party of attempting to spread chaos by insinuating that a Bangladesh-like situation could develop in India as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman’s book “Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims”, had reportedly cautioned that although everything might look normal on the surface in the country, what was happening in Bangladesh could happen here.

In response, talking to presspersons, the BJP leader accused Mr. Khurshid of warning that there could be protests and arson in India. He said the other Congress leaders, including MP Shashi Tharoor, who were also present at the event, backed Mr. Khurshid’s remarks.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi, now the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, had also earlier said there would be an upheaval in the country and encouraged violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said Mr. Gandhi held secret meetings abroad and gave statements against India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is a very serious issue. Today when there is a turmoil in the neighbouring countries, the Congress party — which is currently the main Opposition — wants the same...?,” he asked, adding that as the Congress could not win the elections, in frustration it was indulging in such acts to trigger disorder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US