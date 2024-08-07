BJP leader accuses Congress of trying to spread chaos

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused the Congress party of attempting to spread chaos by insinuating that a Bangladesh-like situation could develop in India as well.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman’s book “Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims”, had reportedly cautioned that although everything might look normal on the surface in the country, what was happening in Bangladesh could happen here.

In response, talking to presspersons, the BJP leader accused Mr. Khurshid of warning that there could be protests and arson in India. He said the other Congress leaders, including MP Shashi Tharoor, who were also present at the event, backed Mr. Khurshid’s remarks.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi, now the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, had also earlier said there would be an upheaval in the country and encouraged violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said Mr. Gandhi held secret meetings abroad and gave statements against India.

“It is a very serious issue. Today when there is a turmoil in the neighbouring countries, the Congress party — which is currently the main Opposition — wants the same...?,” he asked, adding that as the Congress could not win the elections, in frustration it was indulging in such acts to trigger disorder.