BJP launches ‘justice for Sushant’ ahead of Bihar poll

Patna

06 September 2020 20:30 IST

Opposition accuses party for giving political colour to tragic death

Ahead of polls, the BJP in Bihar has launched a campaign “#justice for Sushant Rajput” with photos, pamphlets and posters declaring “Na bhoole hain! Na Bhoolne denge!! (We have not forgotten, nor will let him be forgotten).

The Opposition parties have responded by accusing the ruling BJP of giving the actor’s unfortunate death a “political colour” for electoral mileage.

The State BJP’s art and culture cell has put up and distributed around 30,000 posters, masks, stickers and pamphlets across the districts.

“Sushant Singh Rajput was an artist from the State and we feel there is an emotional attachment with him among the people of the State. It was the art and culture cell of the BJP which first raised the demand for a CBI inquiry into his death… The posters, masks, stickers and pamphlets are part of our campaign for justice for Sushant’s family,” said Varun Singh, convener of the cell.

He, however, denied that the campaign was linked to the Assembly election. “We’ll continue our campaign till justice is delivered to the family,” Mr Singh said.

The BJP wing has also written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rename the Rajiv Nagar Chowk (the area in Patna where Rajput’s home is located) and the proposed film city at Rajgir in Nalanda district after the late actor.

“There should not be a political interpretation of the genuine concern expressed by the art and culture cell... It is just to show solidarity with the departed actor’s family,” said State BJP leader and party spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

Opposition parties, however, have criticised the campaign and alleged that the BJP has launched this campaign to woo the 4 % upper caste Rajput vote in the upcoming Assembly poll. Rajput voters are said to be crucial in as many as 40 constituencies of the 243 seat Assembly and 19 Rajputs are members of the current House, whose term expires on November 29.

“RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was the first to demand a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and had also visited his home in Patna to meet the grieving family members but BJP is now trying to derive a political and electoral mileage of this unfortunate incident,” said RJD leader and party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

Congress and other leaders of the Opposition mahagathbandhan also took on the BJP for its effort to take “electoral and political dividend on such a tragic death of an actor from the State”.

“What would be a more opportunistic way to reap electoral dividend on an emotional issue by the BJP,” asked a senior State Congress leader. “Our state president too is from Rajput caste but we cannot do such acts for political reasons during election time…this is most unfortunate,” RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari added.