BJP launches all out attack against Rahul Gandhi for his remark against PM Modi

May 31, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Union Ministers on May 31 launched an all out attack against former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.S.

Attacking the BJP and Mr. Modi at a diaspora event in Santa Clara, California, Mr. Gandhi said that India is now ruled by a group of people who think they know everything, and Mr. Modi is one such person. Mr. Gandhi is on a six-day visit to the U.S., where he will be interacting with different groups, including students, civil society and IT professionals.

Hitting back at Mr. Gandhi, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the former MP had made it a habit to insult India on every foreign trip of his. He added that it was Mr. Gandhi who was frustrated, and to hide his incompetence, he insulted the Prime Minister and India.

“In foreign countries, Rahul Gandhi said that there used to be atrocities on Dalits and Scheduled Caste families in the 80s. Rahul-ji forgot to tell that then there was Congress government in the country. Tell me, Rahul-ji that how did the atrocities on Dalits, Scheduled Saste people and minorities get the protection of the Congress?” Mr. Thakur asked.

BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned Mr. Gandhi too. “If India was not a democracy, would any leader be able to go abroad and criticise the duly elected government of the country?” Mr. Naqvi asked.

He added that the Congress was still living in the “delusion that India is Indira and Congress is country”.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel tweeted a video of his old interview in which he had said that if Mr. Gandhi had been a patriot, he wouldn’t have defamed India abroad.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also attacked Mr. Gandhi and called him “Fake Gandhi”. Mr. Joshi said that he found it funny how “someone who knew nothing is suddenly an expert on everything”.

Mr. Joshi said Indians were very proud of their history and could “very well defend their geography”.

Rajya Sabha member from BJP Anil Baluni said it was “Congress’s character” to defame the country. He added that at a time when the entire world was lauding Mr. Modi for the way he is taking India forward, some leaders in the country were working to “malign it on foreign soil”.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Mr Gandhi has just one work to do, that is to verbally abuse PM Modi and defame the country.

“He should know that this country gave his family everything, the common man can’t even imagine. Rahul Gandhi is unable to tolerate that a common man became the PM of the country. His language and the manner in which he speaks are not taken seriously by anyone.” he said.