BJP keeps up attack on DMK, Congress over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remarks

September 13, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on Wednesday kept up its attack on the DMK and the Congress over remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on “Sanatana Dharma” with the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit calling both the opposition parties “communal parties” and described the remarks on Sanatana Dharma as red herrings to distract attention from the “failures of the M.K. Stalin government.”

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP’s co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, alleged that the DMK and the Congress are trying to build a “narrative” against the BJP in view of the party’s “growing popularity” in Tamil Nadu and recognition of the Modi government’s work. He was addressing a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, along with Narayanan Tirupathi, the vice-president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

Mr. Tirupathi said the arrest of DMK minister Senthil Balaji was a “huge setback” to the DMK, “that’s why they want to divert public attention in Tamil Nadu from their misdeeds. That’s why they are talking about Sanatana Dharma, hoping to get minority votes.”

“The DMK and the Congress are communal parties that are trying to disrupt peace and [communal] harmony in Tamil Nadu and in the country,” he further alleged.

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm after he claimed Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister Stalin, said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Annamalai’s padayatra

Mr. Tirupathi also claimed that Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai’s padayatra in the State was receiving “tremendous response” from the people. “The ‘My Land, My People’ yatra led by Mr. Annamalai has covered more than 55 Assembly constituencies and about 11 parliamentary constituencies till Wednesday,” he said.

“People are welcoming him [Mr. Annamalai]. He is seen as a hero and a saviour champion,” he added. BJP leaders said Mr. Annamalai’s padayatra would conclude in January. “We will invite Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and BJP chief J.P. Nadda to join the event to be organised on the conclusion of the yatra in January,” Mr. Reddy said.

