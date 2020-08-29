Bihar Assembly elections | BJP keeps the doors open for ex-CM Manjhi return to NDA

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said whoever wanted to join the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcome. He was answering a question on the possible re-entry of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi in the alliance. “Whoever accepts the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi is welcome in the NDA,” he said.
Also read: Jitan Ram Manjhi meets Nitish Kumar amid speculations of return to NDA
With the Bihar Assembly polls expected by October-November, there has been much speculation about former Chief Minister Manjhi, who had left the NDA after fighting polls within the alliance in 2015.
Mr. Jaiswal spoke after a meeting of party MPs from the State with national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday. The MPs asked Mr. Nadda to ensure an equitable distribution of seats between the BJP and the alliance partner Janata Dal (U) since both parties had fought on an equal number of seats in the Lok Sabha. Earlier, the JD(U) used to fight on a larger number of seats in the Assembly polls. Mr. Nadda remained non-committal on seat adjustments but asked the MPs to “fight for all NDA partners as a family” during the campaign.
Also read: Manjhi’s meeting with Nitish fuels speculation in poll-bound Bihar
He also asked the MPs to visit at least two panchayat areas per day in September not just in their constituencies but other Assembly segments as well. “Virtual meetings with mandal level workers and leaders should also be held,” Mr. Nadda was reported to have said. The Election Commission announced broad guidelines for the conduct of polls during the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath