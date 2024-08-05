BJP keeps talking about cows but does little to protect them: TMC MP

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Saayoni Ghosh on Monday said that the BJP has been unable to protect cows from lumpy cow disease and provide enough fodder for cattle even as the party keeps talking about their welfare.

Ms. Ghosh also said that India stands third in terms of fish production, contributing to 8% of global fish production, and ranks second in aquaculture production but the government has allocated only 0.045% towards Blue Revolution out of the total budget of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Participating in a discussion on demands for grants for the Ministry of Fishing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy in the Lok Sabha, the Jadavpur MP said she hoped that she would be allowed to finish her speech in the House, unlike her party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She was referring to allegations made by Ms. Banerjee that her microphone had been switched off during a meeting in Delhi.

Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Rajiv Ranjan Singh, while replying to the debate, said that the Narendra Modi government does not discriminate among States and works with a focus on ensuring the all-round development of the country.

He rejected suggestions that certain States were ignored in Centrally-sponsored projects and added that States like West Bengal were provided funds for various schemes such as Blue Revolution and PM Matasya Sampada Yojna when it wanted to be part of it.

Mr. Singh said that India was now number two in fish production in the world with 2.8 crore people associated with fisheries.

The Union Minister mentioned that transponders have been installed in one lakh Indian fishing vessels to prevent incidents like those of Indian fishermen entering Sri Lankan waters and vice-versa. “Besides warning the vessels about international maritime boundary, the transponders also help them get weather updates and information on areas where more fish are available,” he said.

Also participating in the debate, Samajwadi Party MP from Fatehpur Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel said that there is a big issue in Uttar Pradesh of stray cattle and accused the government of not making any efforts to deal with the issue.

The Lok Sabha also passed The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2024.

