BJP is unable to tolerate criticism, says Ashok Gehlot

Inherent anti-democratic character leads the BJP to believe disagreement with its ideology amounted to sedition: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 20 said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was unable to tolerate criticism because of its “inherent anti-democratic character”, which had led it to believe that any disagreement with its ideology amounted to sedition. Such an approach would only weaken the country’s democratic traditions, he said.

Addressing a virtual event marking the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Mr. Gehlot said the BJP government at the Centre was destroying democratic institutions and targeting Opposition parties. “Ironically, the BJP came to power through democracy [which was] kept intact by the Congress,” Mr. Gehlot said.

“It is very easy to ask what the Congress did during its 70 years in power. My reply is that the Congress kept the country united and strengthened the roots of democracy... Unlike Pakistan, India did not fall under military rule,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said India had got Independence as a result of sacrifices made by Congress leaders. “Governments in the country keep coming and going. But the present government [at the Centre] is playing the game of toppling governments in States by unfair means,” he said.

Addressing the event, titled ‘Rajasthan Innovation Vision: IT for Good Governance’, Sam Pitroda, who served as advisor to Rajiv Gandhi, said India had made progress in telecommunication, literacy, immunisation and education, and marched ahead through e-governance as a result of Rajiv Gandhi’s vision. He said the BJP government was discouraging scientific temperament and suppressing civil society groups.

Mr. Gehlot launched a Kisan Sathi portal for the convenience of farmers and released an e-book prepared by the Agriculture Department. He also inaugurated a virtual incubation centre with the theme of good governance and announced Rajiv Gandhi Innovation Awards for start-ups.