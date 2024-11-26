BJP is true protector of Constitution, says J.P. Nadda

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda said the party was the true protector of the Constitution and the Narendra Modi government was implementing it in letter and spirit, whereas Congress-led governments trampled upon its core principles repeatedly.

At an event marking the Constitution Day, Mr. Nadda said it was on Mr. Modi’s initiative as the Gujarat Chief Minister that the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra’ was organised in 2010. After he took over as the Prime Minister, through a notification dated November 19, 2015, November 26 was declared as the Constitution Day.

Paying homage to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad, President of the Constituent Assembly, Mr. Nadda also remembered those who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

He said under Mr. Modi’s leadership, the Centre was working to advance cooperative federalism. “Our Constitution clearly states that it is unitary in nature and federal in structure. Giving strength to the States, a new term “cooperative federalism” was coined and we are carrying forward the development activities in close collaboration with the States,” he said.

The BJP chief said all the States are an integral part of India under the Constitution, but for decades no action had been taken to address the issue of Article 370 and 35A. Under Mr. Modi, they were finally abrogated on August 5, 2019, through the proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. “For the first time, after 75 years, the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir took oath of the Constitution of India... Jammu & Kashmir became an integral part of India in every sense,” he said.

Mr. Nadda said: “When it comes to equality, we banned ‘triple talaq’; got passed Women’s Reservation Bill, which provides one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies; and the National Backward Commission was granted Constitutional status. The NDA government also introduced 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections.”

Targeting the Congress, the BJP chief said: “The Constitution does not provide for reservations based on religion, yet the Congress party, through its appeasement politics, repeatedly interfered with the reservations for SC, ST, and OBC in its ruled States, benefiting a particular religion.”

He said when in power, the Congress ousted democratically elected governments 90 times. “There was a deliberate effort to distort the interpretation of the Constitution to further their own agenda... the Emergency lasted for two years, during which Articles 19, 21, and 22 of the Constitution were violated, and their enforcement was suspended. Freedom of speech and press were restricted. Over 1.36 lakh people were detained under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) and DIR (Defence of India Rules),” said Mr. Nadda.

“To protect the Constitution, over 75,000 people who supported the BJP’s ideology were imprisoned. At that time, there was no certainty whether they would ever be released or if freedom would return, but the fight continued nonetheless,” he said.

Mr. Nadda also accused the Congress of repeatedly humiliating Dr. Ambedkar. “The youth of the country should seek to understand why Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar resigned from the Central Cabinet? When Dr. Ambedkar resigned from the Cabinet, his resignation letter expressed his deep pain. Why was his resignation hidden from the public? How the Congress party conspired to defeat him in the elections?,” said the BJP president, adding that Bharat Ratna was conferred on Dr. Ambedkar when a BJP-supported government came to power at the Centre.