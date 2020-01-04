BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi to defend Citizenship Amendment Act

The BJP on Friday invoked Mahatma Gandhi to defend the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying the Father of the Nation had said that if Sikhs and Hindus, living as minority in Pakistan, wanted to return to India, the country would welcome them.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Modi government was not planning to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. However, there was nothing wrong in preparing one.