National

BJP indulged in dirty politics to consolidate ‘Hindutva’, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act, in Guwahati, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act, in Guwahati, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M) to protest against the new citizenship law.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in “dirty” politics with an intent to consolidate the “Hindutva votebank”.

The package of National Population Register, proposed countrywide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act has been brought by the saffron party to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, leading to tension, an atmosphere of fear and violence to polarise the nation communally, he claimed.

“The BJP is deliberately indulging in communal polarisation and dirty votebank politics with the intention of Hindutva votebank consolidation,” Mr. Yechury said.

He was addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M) to protest against the new citizenship law.

“This is dangerous for both the present and the future of the country,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 5:02:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-indulged-in-dirty-politics-to-consolidate-hindutva-says-sitaram-yechury/article30470918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY