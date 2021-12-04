‘BJP in talks with Dhindsa, Amarinder’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the BJP is in talks with former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties ahead of the Assembly electio.

During an interaction followed by his keynote address at the HT Leadership Summit 2021, Mr. Shah ruled out the possibility of farmers’ protests impacting elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, saying after the repeal of the farm laws, no other issue remains. He sai the BJP would once again form the Government in Uttar Pradesh with a comfortable majority.