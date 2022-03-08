BJP in power at Centre due to lack of alternative: Mamata Banerjee

There was need to talk about setting up an alternative against BJP, West Bengal CM says

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said an alternative to the BJP would be formed by different Opposition parties. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power at Centre due to lack of an alternative force. There was need to talk about setting up an alternative against the BJP.

Ms. Banerjee was addressing an organisational meeting of her party.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses TMC’s meeting, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

An alternative would be formed by different Opposition parties. “That day, your [BJP’s] house will come crumbling down. Some are saying that after winning in Uttar Pradesh, there will be a storm in Nabanna (West Bengal State Secretariat). If you bring a storm, be prepared for a tornado,” she stated.

During the meeting, where office-bearers of the State unit of the party were announced, Prashant Kishor was seen on the dais along with party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The development has put all the speculation to an end that Mr. Kishor and his political consultancy- firm I-PAC have severed ties with the TMC.

New Finance Minister

During the day, Ms. Banerjee once again put her faith in old party loyalists while distributing organisational and ministerial responsibilities. Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya was elevated as the Cabinet Minister for Finance. The crucial portfolio of Public Works Department was allocated to Firhad Hakim, who holds several departments and is also the Mayor of Kolkata. Mr. Hakim was on Tuesday also appointed general secretary of West Bengal unit of the party. She appointed Subrata Bakshi as the party’s State president and Partha Chatterjee as the secretary-general of the party. Ms. Banerjee also appointed 20 vice presidents for the party’s State unit, including former Finance Minister Amit Mitra.

Strong message

The Chief Minister also gave a strong message to those leaders who are roaming around with independent candidates. She observed that the party would take strong action against those who to try “go viraL” by making statements against the party.

The Chief Minister’s remarks were directed at TMC MLA and former Minister Madan Mitra , who has been airing differences in the open. She also called the party office-bearers to start a public outreach from May 5 to July 21.

Ms. Banerjee had taken oath as Chief Minister for the third consecutive time on May 5 last year.