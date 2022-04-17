BJP highlights government’s record on financial inclusion

Party spokesperson compares India to situation prevailing in Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s work on financial inclusion, with party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam comparing the condition of India to the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

As a part of its “social justice fortnight” from April 7, the BJP has been holding a press conference every day on the government’s achievements in the past eight years. At a press conference on Sunday, the party’s spokesperson said that while people in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan were calling out for help, the government had worked to strengthen the public and was concerned about the situation.

Asked about inflation, he said it was not an “India-centric” issue and that India’s situation was better than other countries and would improve further.

Also at the press conference, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said 45 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts had been opened so far, with the majority being for women. He said digital transactions had increased from ₹247 crore in the year before the Modi government came to power to ₹7,100 crore in 2020-2021.

“Financial inclusion is a game-changer for the Indian people, particularly the poorest,” Dr. Karad said.