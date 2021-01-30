BJP has 'torn to shreds' dignity of democracy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on FIR against Tharoor, journalists

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP over FIRs filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists, alleging that the ruling party has "torn to shreds" the "dignity of democracy" by this action.
The Congress general secretary said the trend of the BJP government threatening public representatives and journalists by filing FIRs is "very dangerous".
"Respecting democracy is not the government's prerogative but it is its responsibility. The atmosphere of fear is like poison for democracy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The BJP government has torn to shreds the dignity of democracy by FIRs against senior journalists and public representatives," she said.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.
The journalists named in the FIR are Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath. An unidentified person has also been named in the FIR.
Madhya Pradesh police have also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Tharoor and the six journalists over their 'misleading' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.
