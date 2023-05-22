BJP has reduced President’s office to ‘mere tokenism’, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

May 22, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

Mounting a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government for not ‘inviting’ President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on May 22 said that the President of India, being the highest Constitutional authority, alone represents the government, the opposition and the citizens alike.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Kharge said inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Murmu will “symbolise Government’s commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety.”

Also Read | New Parliament opening | Not inviting President is an insult, says Opposition

The Congress President accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reducing the President’s office to “mere tokenism” and “only for electoral reasons”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It looks like the Modi government has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While former president, Mr. Kovind was not invited for the New Parliament foundation laying ceremony. The President of India Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building,” Mr. Kharge said.

“The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India,” he added.

During the foundation laying ceremony of the new Parliament, several Opposition parties had boycotted the ceremony since it was not the then President Kovind but Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had laid the foundation of the new building.

On May 28, Mr. Modi is slated to inaugurate the new Parliament building after he was invited to do so by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Alleging that the Modi government has ‘repeatedly’ disrespected propriety, Mr. Kharge said, “The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government”.

His tweet comes a day after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister!”

Several Opposition leaders have taken strong objection and pointed out that the President is not only the head of the Indian republic, but the parliamentary system consists of the President and the two Houses of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT