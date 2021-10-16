BJP has put Hindutva in danger: Thackeray

It was a mere tool to gain power, says Maharashtra CM

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that Hindutva is now in real danger because of those who used it as a tool to gain power in the country.

“In my opinion Hindutva is in real danger now by those who used it as a tool to gain power. They are now using the British policy of divide and rule. They will now divide us on caste lines. Then we have to stand together as a Marathi. When it comes to non-Marathi, we have to stand united as a Hindu (against BJP),” said Mr. Thackeray in his annual Dussehra rally address. This was Mr. Thackeray’s first offline speech in over two years and lasted for more than an hour.

Reiterating that he is a proud Hindu who sees his Hindutva as nationalism, the Sena chief referred to a speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat where he spoke of all Indians having the same ancestors. “If our ancestors are same, then who were the ancestors of those farmers who are protesting? Of those killed in Lakhimpur-Kheri? Do you accept what is happening to them Bhagwatji? Do people accept this?” he asked.

The Chief Minister wanted to know whether the use of Central agencies such as CBI, ED and IT against political opponents is also a part of Hindutva. Targeting wives and children is not machismo, but “unmanly,” he said.

Pointing out increasing interference of the Centre in State matters, Mr. Thackeray said if the Constitution has given equal rights then all States must come together to stop Centre’s interference. “It is time that the rights of State and Centre must be discussed. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar while writing the constitution had said that States and Centre will have equal rights, except in three sectors of emergency, foreign attack and foreign affairs,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde, at a Dussehra rally called by her at Gopinathgadh (named in memory of her father and senior BJP leader, the late Gopinath Munde) in Beed district, took jibes at her own party in the Centre and the State saying while the opposition [BJP] was interested only in toppling the ruling MVA, the latter was solely intent on clinging to power at any cost.

Ms. Munde, a bitter rival of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, announced that she would be touring the State to ensure justice for farmers as well as reservation for the OBC and Maratha communities.