BJP has ‘nothing to hide’ on the Adani issue, says Amit Shah

February 14, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

After a Parliament session dominated by the opposition’s accusations against the Central government over the findings of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group, Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the ruling BJP “had nothing to hide” on the issue, flatly refuting allegations of crony capitalism.

In an interview to the wire service Asia News International (ANI), he said: “The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of a matter in this regard. As a member of the Cabinet, when the SC is seized of the matter, it will not be proper for me to say something. However, the BJP has nothing to hide in this matter. Nor do we have anything to fear.”

Mr. Shah said there was “no question of it [crony capitalism]“. “No one can accuse the BJP of any such thing. During their [Congress] time, their own agencies had registered cases related to scams worth over ₹12,000 crore,” he added.

When asked if he saw the Adani controversy erupting right after the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a conspiracy, Mr. Shah said, “Conspire as much against the truth as you want, it will come out shining like the sun. These people are after Modi- ji since 2002. But every time, Modi- ji has come out clean and become more popular.”

Mr. Shah spoke on the last day of campaigning for the Tripura Assembly polls, with polling slated for February 16, alongside heavy campaigning for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland, where polling is due on February 27. Results for all three polls are to be declared on March 2.

The Home Minister said that the BJP had “ended violence” in Tripura and that it was time to work for the State’s prosperity. On former Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s removal from the Chief Minister’s post midway through his tenure, Mr. Shah said that had been done to “utilise” Mr. Deb better. “People keep coming to the Centre from the States. He has been made a member of the Rajya Sabha and made in charge of an important state like Haryana. He is contributing both at the Centre and assisting the Manik Saha government [in Tripura]. This is a promotion,” he said.

Mr. Shah dismissed the role of the tribal party, the Tipra Motha, in the forthcoming polls, saying that BJP was going to win with a full majority. He said the government had worked hard to bring peace and prosperity to the northeast. He spoke about all the peace agreements signed with erstwhile insurgent groups, and the settlement of issues affecting Bru and Reang refugees. He also spoke about the number of airports developed in the northeast and how Mr. Modi had visited the region 51 times during his tenure.

In the context of the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls, Mr. Shah said that the BJP was committed to protecting the cultural identities of States and various communities within them. He said the nine years of the Modi government had dispelled fears of “homogenisation”, that education was being imparted in local languages, and local dialects were also being promoted.