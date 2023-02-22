BJP has not created any national assets, Kharge says at INTUC session

February 22, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian National Trade Union Congress, at its 33rd plenary session on February 22, pledged to strengthen the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election by building unity among workers and peasants.

The session, which was inaugurated by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also discussed various issues of workers, including the long-pending demand of going back to the old pension scheme.

In his address, Mr. Kharge said the BJP had failed to create any new assets for the country such as public sector industrial establishments, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented old projects initiated by the Congress with a new name. “Has he created any new railway lines? He has not. But he has reintroduced several old trains as new with a new name and colour,” Mr. Kharge said.

He added that democratic institutions such as Parliament had been destroyed by the Union Government and issues of workers and peasants were not being allowed to raise there. “Government has made Parliament a rubber stamp. When we want to put forward our views, we are not allowed to do so. Our people got notices, one woman MP was suspended, why? They were raising the voice of the people and against Adani,” he added.

He said the wealth of a few people kept increasing even amid the lockdown. “Adani’s wealth increased to ₹12 lakh crore in the past two years. We tried to raise this in Parliament. But we were served with show-cause notices. Our demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the stock scam was also not accepted,” Mr. Kharge said.

INTUC president G. Sanjeeva Reddy said the Union Government was not only working against the interests of the people in general, but also targeting workers, farmers and the other vulnerable sections of society. “Its policies are facilitating the loot of natural resources and the national assets by the corporates of Indian and foreign brand. These policies are against the national interest,” Mr. Reddy said.

The nonagenarian trade union leader added that the government had failed to protect and promote workers’ rights. “They could not call the ‘Indian Labour Conference’ in the past eight years which means that the Union Government does not believe in democracy and is taking unilateral decision,” he added.