BJP has ‘institutionalised’ lies and India will have to pay a price, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday mounted a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the ruling part of ‘institutionalising’ lies by manipulating the data on novel coronavirus-related deaths, the Gross Domestic Product, the stand-off with China and asserted that ‘India will have to pay the price’.
“The BJP has institutionalised lies — [on] COVID-19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths; [on] GDP by using a new calculation method; and [on] Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted and tagged a report of The Washington Post that claimed India’s COVID-19 death figures were either ‘misreported or missed’.
Mr. Gandhi’s latest offensive came barely a few hours after he had compared the government of India’s handling of the Chinese face-off to Neville Chamberlain, former British PM ill-famed for his appeasement of Nazi Germany.
And a day before, he had claimed that India would cross the two million-mark in COVID-19 cases by August 10 if the Union government did not take concrete measures to tackle the pandemic.
