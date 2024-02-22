BJP has ended credibility crisis in politics: Rajnath Singh

February 22, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Nabarangpur (Odisha)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the BJP has ended the "credibility crisis in politics" created by the Congress and the saffron party has won the trust of people by fulfilling promises.

Mr. Singh said this addressing party workers of four Lok Sabha constituencies of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Bolangir.

"The people had lost their trust in politicians as the Congress people do not fulfil promises made to people during elections. However, the BJP won the trust of the people by fulfilling all its promises. Therefore, the crisis of credibility in politics has ended. People now have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Defence minister said that the Congress used to "forget" the promises made to the people after elections for which the people had "lost faith" in politicians. However, things have changed since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he said.

"You can check our election manifesto and find that all the promises are met," he said, adding that the party has promised the abolition of Article 370, the end of Triple Talaq and also Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya. All the promises were met and the people have now realised that the BJP do what it promised.

"We (BJP) do politics to serve the people and build the nation and not just to rule the country", Mr. Singh said.

The Defence minister recalled how Jihadi terrorism and left-wing extremism ruled the roost in the country during 2006 when he started the Bharat Surakshya Yatra. This had raised questions about national security and safety of people.

"Things have changed drastically since BJP won a majority and formed the government in 2014 with Narendra Modi as the prime minister. There has been substantial decrease in terrorist attacks since then. Through Uri and Pulwama, our armed forces have proved that they can now neutralise terrorists inside and also across the borders if required. This is the strength of India," he said.

Mr. Singh said that naxalism is now restricted to a couple of states during the Modi government.

He said India was making fast progress on the economic front and it would be a developed nation by 2047.

While hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence minister said: "The war between Russia and Ukraine was stopped for four and half an hour in order to evacuate Indian students stuck in Ukraine cities. This was possible due to Modi's telephonic talks with Russian President Putin, Ukraine President Zelenski and US President Joe Biden".

He urged party workers to give 12 hours of the day to the party to ensure that the Modi government is formed at the Centre and a double-engine government is formed in Odisha. He also exhorted BJP workers to reach out to every voter in the state.

"Odisha also needs a double-engine government, political analysts are saying that we will form government here," Mr. Singh said, adding that he shares an emotional bond with Odisha.

"We undertook Bharat Surakshya Yatra during the Congress Rule. I started the Yatra from Odisha", he said.

