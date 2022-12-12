BJP has borrowed the Congress’ playbook of deploying CBI-ED against opponents, says Akhilesh Yadav

December 12, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP has borrowed the Congress’ playbook of deploying Central investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and so on, against the opposition, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said in an interview to The Hindu on December 12. He exulted in the party’s victory in Mainpuri, while blaming the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State administration for its defeat in Rampur.

Mr. Yadav, who was accompanying his wife Dimple Yadav, the newly elected Mainpuri MP, for the oath-taking ceremony on Monday, speaking to The Hindu at the Parliament said that her victory margin of two lakh-plus votes clearly showed that the SP had secured votes from all communities.

“We have won against all odds. The BJP used force to stop our voters and intimidate our workers. In fact, Central forces were despatched only to villages where Samajwadi Party had many supporters. Both the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) galvanised their entire organisation, but the voters still chose us,” Mr. Yadav said. He added that the Mainpuri victory had infused new energy into SP cadres and it was up to the leadership to capitalise on this.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant on death of Mr. Yadav’s father and SP founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While Mr. Yadav applauded the party’s workers and machinery for the Mainpuri victory, he squarely blamed the ECI for the party’s defeat in the Rampur Sadar Assembly constituency, a pocket borough of the party’s senior leader Azam Khan. The seat was vacated after Mr. Khan was disqualified. “Election Commission’s primary responsibility is to ensure that voters are able to vote without fear or favour. There was more police force than voters [in Rampur]. All our complaints, many of which were filed with video evidence of how the police was harassing and dissuading the voters, were ignored by the EC. The police should be deployed not to stop the voters but to ensure how fair elections can be held,” he said. The party has alleged that nearly 2.5 lakh voters were not allowed to cast their vote.

The SP’s next electoral test is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Yadav said that he’s hopeful an anti-BJP coalition would shape up in time for the General Elections. “It will take time, but it will happen,” he said, adding that all national leaders were working towards bringing together like-minded forces. Every Opposition party, he said, will have a role, as will the Congress party.

While he struck a positive note on opposition unity, he did not sound confident about the Congress. “Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on. Let’s see how it goes. But the point is, we need to talk about the real issues like the inflation, unemployment and come up with an alternative plan. As far the Congress is concerned, they were the first ones to use ED-CBI against their opponents. The BJP has just borrowed their playbook,” Mr. Yadav said.