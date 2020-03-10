BJP hand in glove with mafia to destabilise Madhya Pradesh government, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal

‘Party is frustrated after facing upsets in recent State elections’

Amid political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the government in connivance with mafia. He said it would not be allowed to succeed at any cost.

During the day, while 17 lawmakers supporting Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia landed in Bengaluru and went incommunicado, later 16 Ministers tendered their resignations to Mr. Nath, requesting him to dissolve the Cabinet, and reconstitute it.

Stating that politics of bargaining went against the State’s interests, Mr. Nath claimed in the past 15 years of the BJP regime, mafia in every sector had become a parallel government. “People were fed up with the mafia, and gave the Congress the mandate to get rid of it. I campaigned against the mafia responding to the expectations of the people,” he added.

He further said upon taking oath, his objective was to carve out a new identity for the State in the youth’s interest. “But BJP is just power-hungry and has nothing to do with the people of the State and its development,” he added.

Pointing out that the BJP’s electoral base had begun shrinking, Mr. Nath said, “It lost its government in seven States in the last few months. It is just frustrated and not allowing any other government to function from Day 1.”

Last week, Congress leaders claimed to have rescued six MLAs of the Congress-led government from a hotel in Manesar in Haryana, where they were reportedly held hostage by the BJP. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had alleged the BJP was luring its MLAs to cross over in an attempt to subvert the government.

The sand mafia had cost the public exchequer Rs. 15,000 crore, he said, “After I took over, the sand mafia took a severe blow. And it was an affront to those with devious intentions. The BJP is nothing but a puppet in the hands of the mafia.”

Stating that he had devoted his entire life to public service, Mr. Nath said, “The BJP had used power not for serving the public but as a means of luxury. Now, it wants to destabilise the government through unfair means.”

Claiming that the previous BJP regime had left the State in an economic crisis, Mr. Nath stated he had “courageously” waived farm loans, attracted investment and brought back the State to the path of development.