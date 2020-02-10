National

BJP, govt. cannot distance themselves from SC verdict on reservation: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: RSTV/PTI

Congress leader says the BJP-led government must spell out corrective measures if they do not agree with the judgement

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said the government and the BJP must spell out corrective measures if they do not agree with the Supreme Court judgement on reservation not being mandatory as they cannot distance themselves from it.

“The government and the BJP cannot distance themselves from the Supreme Court’s judgment on reservation not being mandatory.

“If the BJP does not agree with the judgement, let it say so and spell out the corrective measures,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP government of Uttarakhand has put forth the argument that has been accepted by the court.

“The BJP government of Uttarakhand put forward the argument that was accepted by the Court. BJP must own up to the judgement and tell us if it will allow the declaration of law to remain unchallenged,” Chidambaram also said.

The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

The BJP government of Uttarakhand contended in Supreme Court that there was no fundamental right to claim reservation in appointments or promotions in public posts, and there was no constitutional duty on the part of the state governments to provide reservations.

