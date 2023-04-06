BJP government tough on corruption, nepotism; social justice is an article of faith, PM tells partymen

April 06, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BJP was a party committed to and capable of taking “tough steps” to rid the country of corruption and nepotism, with social justice being not just a political slogan for the party but an article of faith. At the same time, he warned against complacency among party workers with regard to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

He was addressing the 44th foundation day of the BJP by video conference, with his speech being screened at 10 lakh points across the country for access by party leaders and workers.

Social justice for all

“BJP is working with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas [which means ‘With everyone, for the development of all, with the trust and effort of all’]. We have always given topmost priority to social justice and empowerment in our hearts and working style. Social justice is not a part of political sloganeering for us but an article of faith for us,” he said.

“[The] BJP lives social justice, follows it in letter and spirit. Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice. The facility of free treatment up to ₹5 lakh, offered to 50 crore poor people without discrimination is a strong expression of social justice,” he added.

Against complacency

Mr. Modi slammed the Congress, and other political parties which, he claimed, carried the culture of the main Opposition party, accusing them of being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism. The BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along, he asserted.

“Despite being the world’s biggest political party, we don’t have to be complacent. People have already started saying that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. This is true, but as BJP workers we have to win the heart of every citizen of the country,” he said.

‘Desperate’ Opposition

Without specifically referring to the various allegations they have levelled against his government, the Prime Minister said that Opposition parties have been battling an “existential crisis” and had therefore resorted to levelling allegations and conspiracies against the ruling party. They are full of hate and frustration, he added.

“Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying Modi teri kabar khudegi (your grave will be dug),” he said, asserting that the support of the poor, tribals, backward class communities, Dalits and women among others will continue to protect the ‘lotus’ and help it bloom,” Mr. Modi said. The lotus is both India’s national flower and the BJP’s election symbol.

“These people with a baadshahi (feudal) mindset treated others, especially the poor and deprived, as slaves. But these people have been empowered by the BJP since 2014,” he said.

Winning hearts

“We should not be confined to winning polls. Our goal is to win over the hearts of crores of people. We have to fight every poll with the same hard work that we have put in since the time of Jana Sangh,” Mr. Modi said. “The BJP has taken birth from the womb of democracy, and has been nourished and nurtured with the nectar of democracy,” he added.

Mr. Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman, whose birth anniversary is being observed by the devout on Thursday, to assert that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service. India was realising its potential and strength after 2014 just like Lord Hanuman did after eliminating self-doubt, the PM said. “If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a ‘can-do’ attitude that helped him achieve big successes.” As Lord Hanuman took on demons fiercely, the government will also act stringently in ridding the country of ills like corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges, the PM added.

“The Opposition parties never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day and they cannot digest the work BJP was doing in ushering peace and development,” he added.