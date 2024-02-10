ADVERTISEMENT

BJP got nearly ₹1300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, over 7 times what Congress received

February 10, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

BJP’s total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2360.8 crore, up from ₹1917 crore in FY 2021-22. | Photo Credit: ANUJ ARORA

The ruling BJP received nearly ₹1,300 crore through electoral bonds in the 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route.

The BJP's total contributions stood at ₹2120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61% came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.

In FY 2021-22, the party's total contributions were to the tune of ₹1775 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2360.8 crore, up from ₹1917 crore in FY 2021-22.

The Congress, on the other hand, earned ₹171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from ₹236 crore in FY 2021-22.

The BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties.

The Samajwadi Party, a recognised state party, had earned ₹3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.

Another state recognised party, the TDP, earned ₹34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.

The BJP also earned ₹237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from ₹135 crore in 2021-22.

Out of its total expenditure on 'election and general propaganda', the BJP paid ₹78.2 crore for use of aircraft and helicopters, which is down from ₹117.4 crore in 2021-22.

The party also paid ₹76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from ₹146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head 'total payments'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US