BJP forms panel to reach out to Muslims

Amid continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the BJP has set up an informal committee to reach out to the Muslim community and allay doubts over the CAA and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi held a meeting on Friday, which was attended by National Commission for Minorities Chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi and some key Muslim BJP leaders.

“We will be holding some programmes for dialogue with the Muslim community in the first week of January,” Mr. Naqvi told The Hindu.

Sources said that apart from Mr. Rizvi, the party’s minority morcha president, Abdul Rasheed Ansari, also attended the meeting. “The idea is to demolish the misinformation campaign being carried out by some political parties on the new citizenship law, the NRC and the National Population Register,” a source said.

“The situation is delicate and a dialogue and outreach is therefore important,” he added.

A national-level programme will be organised in the first week of January to inform Muslims about the key aspects of these issues and “how the Opposition is spreading confusion”, sources said.