BJP follows RSS, not Constitution, Kharge alleges

February 11, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PATNA

The BJP follows the orders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, rather than the principles of the Indian Constitution, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on on Saturday, in a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He was addressing a rally to launch the Congress’ Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign in Jharkhand, launching the campaign in Sahebganj district of Jharkhand which falls under the Santhal region comprising Pakur, Dumka, Godda, Jamtara and Deoghar.

The Congress leader claimed that, in the regime led by Mr. Modi, whoever speaks, writes or shows truths is put behind bars. He also alleged that the BJP had a “huge washing machine” whch could even clean the corrupt.

“BJP always tells lies; they are jhooto ke sardar (chieftains of liars),” Mr. Kharge said. “When I speak truth in favour of poor people in Parliament, my speech is expunged from the proceedings. When I called PM Modi Mauni Baba (mute saint), the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha said that I cannot use this language. BJP is the one who first used these words Mauni Baba in Parliament. Vajpayee ji had used this word for our leader Narasimha Rao ji. BJP leaders called Manmohan Singh ji Mauni Baba, so why is my speech expunged when I use this word? Where is the freedom of speech?” Mr. Kharge asked.

‘Tod-phod’ politics

The Congress leader also accused Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah of indulging in tod-phod (destructive) politics. The Congress president claimed that both leaders are skilled in splitting other parties to form their own government.

“Modi ji and Shah ji are very strong when the question comes of forming the government by breaking MLAs of other parties. In Karnataka, we were in majority but they broke the government, in Maharashtra too ,they did the same, in Manipur and In Goa also. Everywhere they break the MLAs to form their own government and claim themselves democratic. They only do big talks but never follow the Constitution,” Mr. Kharge claimed.

Mr. Kharge alleged that the BJP may talk about the Constitution, but only follows what the RSS tells them from Nagpur. He also added that whenever elections were round the corner, the BJP engaged itself in discussing the Hindu-Muslim divide in order gain political benefit.

“Does BJP only have the subject of Hindu and Muslim? I am wondering where BJP wants to take this country. Congress party fought for independence of the country and BJP has no contribution in it. Despite having no role in the independence of the country, the BJP people call themselves nationalist,” said Mr. Kharge. “BJP says that Congress destroyed the country in the last 60 years. Has development taken place only in the regime of the BJP? Has Jharkhand developed only in the regime of Modi? The BJP leaders feel shy to talk about our work like IIT, IIM, AIIMS and other institutions in the country,” alleged the Congress leader.

Praising the Congress

Mr. Kharge termed Mr. Modi’s policies as a big flop and claimed that the only people who thought about poor people and farmers were Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who brought in the National Food Security Act, ,through which food grains were given to the poor people. Praising the Congress’ past regime, Mr. Kharge pointed out that his party was responsible for bringing in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Act as well as the Green Revolution. He added that, under the BJP-led regime, 71,000 government schools had been closed.

The Congress leader alleged that the assets of Mr. Modi’s “friend” Gautam Adani increased from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹13 lakh crore over a two and half year period. He further alleged that the PM did not do anything to lower inflation; rather, he kept himself busy branding in the media by giving advertisements in the newspapers.

A few days ago, Mr. Shah had visited Deoghar and had accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of allowing infiltrators to capture the land of adivasis.