BJP following 'vinash' model, stamping out opposition parties, toppling their govts: Kejriwal

The Delhi CM lauded Finance Minister Atishi for presenting a "magnificent" budget that took care of every section of the Society.

March 09, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives for the budget session of Delhi Assembly in New Delhi on March 9, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives for the budget session of Delhi Assembly in New Delhi on March 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP government in Delhi was pursuing a model of 'vikas' or development while the BJP was following a model of 'vinash' or destruction with its stamping out of opposition parties and toppling of governments.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly over the 2024-25 budget of the AAP government tabled in the House recently, Mr. Kejriwal said it was such a good budget that people are now saying that the AAP-Congress combine will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The Chief Minister said every woman in a family will receive ₹1,000 each under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna announced in the budget.

Mr. Kejriwal also remembered former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, presently in jail in an excise policy-related case.

"I hope next year he will present the budget in the Assembly," he said.

He also lauded Finance Minister Atishi for presenting a "magnificent" budget that took care of every section of the Society.

Mr. Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP, saying it came to power at the Centre with a massive mandate in May 2014 but pursued a model of 'vinash' by targeting opposition parties using the ED and the CBI against them.

He accused the BJP of poaching opposition MLAs to topple their government and also stalling the good work being done by them.

He also claimed that the BJP wanted to finish the Aam Aadmi Party and a plan was being prepared to send him to jail.

