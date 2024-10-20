BJP finding it difficult to field candidate against CM in Barhait: Mahua Maji

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Sunday (October 20, 2024) claimed that the saffron party was finding it difficult to field a candidate against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the Barhait assembly seat.

The BJP on Saturday (October 19, 2024) released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. It is yet to announce candidates for two seats, Barhait, which is represented by Mr. Soren, and Tundi.

As per the latest seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, the BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU Party 10, JD (U) two and LJP (Ram Vilas) one.

"BJP is finding no suitable candidate to field against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Barhait seat. Actually, the work done by the chief minister has scared BJP leaders. I have heard that the saffron party asked several senior leaders to contest against Hemant Soren but all have declined, as it may ruin their careers," Ms. Maji said.

Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23.

Lambasting the BJP over giving election tickets to several former JMM leaders, she alleged, "BJP calls itself the biggest political party. It says that it has many women workers. However, during elections, it starts to look around. It is shameful that you are breaking other parties. This is not a good practice."

She also attacked BJP over its allegation of dynastic politics in regional parties.

"The BJP should make comments on dynastic politics when it itself gave election tickets to its leaders' brothers, sons and sister in-laws for the Jharkhand assembly polls," she said.

Ms. Maji also expressed her willingness to contest from Ranchi assembly seat against the BJP's six-time MLA C.P. Singh.

"If the party reposes faith in me for the Ranchi assembly seat, I would like to contest from the seat and work for the people of Jharkhand's capital," she said.

Ms. Maji alleged that existing BJP MLA did nothing for his assembly segment in the past several years.

