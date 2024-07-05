GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP fields Bhadauria to quell controversy over Agniveer compensation

The retired Air Chief Marshal said the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty, had already been given ₹98 lakh in compensation and ₹67 lakh more would soon be given to them

Published - July 05, 2024 07:47 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Air Chief Marshal (retired) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. File

Air Chief Marshal (retired) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Facing criticism from the Opposition on the issue of compensation to the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday fielded Air Chief Marshal (retired) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria to quell the controversy.

The retired Air Chief Marshal, who joined the BJP ahead of the recent Lok Sabha polls, said the Agniveer’s family had already been given ₹98 lakh in compensation and ₹67 lakh more would soon be given on completion of the laid down process, which included police verification.

Congress demands ‘white paper’ from government on Agnipath scheme

He said the Army had said that the process would be completed at the earliest. “So, ₹1.65 crore in total as compensation will be given to the next of kin,’ he said, urging that the Army should not be dragged into politics.

“Agniveer is a well-thought-out scheme and has been implemented after in-depth and wide discussions. There should be no doubt on the quality of training imparted to those inducted under the scheme. They will be as efficient and equipped as regular Army personnel. The youth who want to join as Agniveers should not get misguided. The Agniveers are a part of the family of the armed forces, he said.

