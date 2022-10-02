BJP expresses concern over vandalisation on Hindu community in Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued an advisory for Indian citizens

BJP has expressed concerns over the vandalization of the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton, Canada, seeing it as one in a series attacks on the Hindu community in that country.

BJP’s foreign affairs cell convenor, Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted out the party’s concern over mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown’s acknowledgement that the park had been vandalized. “One more attack on Hindu symbols in Canada; one more empty tweet from @patrickbrownont” he tweeted.

One more attack on Hindu symbols in Canada; one more empty tweet from @patrickbrownonthttps://t.co/QfL358vvyv — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) October 2, 2022

Mr Brown had tweeted that his administration was “aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalized. We have zero tolerance for this. We have flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation. Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.”

The vandalization follows the defacing of the Swami Narayan Temple, Toronto in mid September, which had prompted the Indian High Commission in Canada to put out a strong statement of condemnation. “We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators” the high commission tweeted with lawmaker Chandra Arya laying the blame squarely at the door of “Khalistani extremists” and said that the “hate crimes” had not been a one off but one in a series.

BJP sources said that the party was worried over attacks on Indians, particularly Hindus in Canada and also expressed concerns that there wasn’t much being done to address these fears. “This is not the first attack, nor was the vandalization of the Swami Narayan Temple, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was also defaced earlier. Authorities need to wake up to this soon or it will be very difficult to control,” said a source.