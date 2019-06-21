BJP engineered defection of TDP leaders: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday mocked the BJP for “engineering defection” of four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha MPs into the BJP by pointing out how the ruling party used to “call two of them as Andhra’s Mallya,” referring to their alleged default on bank loans.

“Yesterday when the President was giving assurances to the country on the behalf of the government, the BJP on the same day engineered defection of four TDP MPs," she tweeted.

“The BJP had earlier dubbed two of these MPs as ‘Andhra’s Mallya’ but now after joining their party, the lawmakers have become doodh ka dhula (pure after being cleansed with milk). It is clear that everything is fair in BJP brand of politics and nothing is wrong,” she added.

On Thursday evening, TDP leaders Y.S. Chowdary, C.M. Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and T.G. Venkatesh, called on the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu to inform him of their decision to join the BJP.

The Congress strongly questioned the defections “undertaken to manufacture a majority” in the Rajya Sabha and described it as “murder of democracy”.

“Horse trading is now the bedrock of BJP’s so called ‘expansion’. This reprehensible phenomenon, sans any ideological moorings is murder of Constitution and democracy,”said Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. “Such sinister attempts virtually abrogate the Xth Schedule of the Constitution and the Anti-Defection Law,” said the Congress leader.