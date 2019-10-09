BJP emerges as lone contender as Congress stays away from BDC polls

The Congress on Wednesday decided to stay out of the Block Development Council (BDC) polls scheduled for October 24 in J&K, leaving the BJP as the lone contender in the elections being held on party basis.

“We won’t participate in the BDC election. How can political parties take part when leaders are under detention? The Election Commission should have consulted political parties before announcing the dates,” said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress chief G.A. Mir.

He said the Congress believed in strengthening of democratic institutions but was compelled to take a decision to boycott the BDC polls. “The atmosphere is not conducive. Instead of facilitating democratic processes, roadblocks are being created by the government,” Mr. Mir said.

He said the election was being held to facilitate the “victory of only one party.” “Our party leaders are not even being provided security,” he added.

With its decision, the Congress has joined the other mainstream regional parties, including the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Peoples Conference (PC), in staying away from the polls. The NC and the PDP had stayed away from the panchayat polls last year over the issue of J&K’s special status.

Around 26,000 panchs and sarpanchs are likely to vote for the 316 BDC seats across the State.

“This election is not credible at all. It’s a sham exercise. This may be called a selection but not election. They want to install people on BDCs. But the fact remains that people’s rejection of the Centre's decision on Article 370 is getting louder and louder with each passing day in J&K,” NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi said.

Farooq Khan, advisor to the Governor, said the detention of leaders would not impact the BDC polls. “This election is contested among the elected panchs and sarpanchs only. There will be no impact,” he said.

On the vacant 61% panch and sarpanchs seats in the Valley, Mr. Khan said, “The fact that there are vacant seats does not mean that others will be denied the benefits of the central schemes. The elections for the vacant seats will be held at an appropriate time,” Mr. Khan said.

Shehla quits politics

Former student leader and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) member Shehla Rashid has announced her disassociation from mainstream politics.

She said the decision was prompted by the Central government’s move to hold BDC elections in J&K “where communication restrictions are in place”.

“The State is reeling under various kinds of restrictions, as the government is holding BDC elections to convince the world that India is still a democracy,” she said.

The former JNU leader said the Centre’s recent actions had shown that when it came to J&K, it does not respect even its own laws, not to mention international laws. “The Indian government continues to abduct children in Kashmir, and even as people are deprived of the means to call an ambulance and other emergency services,” she added.

Ms. Rashid said she said joined politics to deliver both justice as well as good governance, and also to work for the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the wishes of the people.

“I cannot be party to the exercise of legitimising the brutal suppression of my people. I would, therefore, like to make clear my disassociation with the electoral mainstream in Kashmir,” she said.

She likened the recent development with the “outright coup in 1953 and the rigged elections in 1987.” “The Centre has only sophisticated the process of selecting its puppets over time. The Centre is currently looking for new ‘Bakshis’ to legitimise its recent actions with regard to J&K,” she added.

She, however, said that she would continue to be an activist and raise her voice against injustice on all fronts that did not require a compromise. “I'll continue to put my energies behind the Supreme Court petition seeking the restoration of special status of the State, and the reversal of bifurcation of the State. I request people to support me and my co-petitioners in this fight. If we fail, it shouldn’t be for lack of trying. We owe the future generations that much,” Ms. Rashid said.