BJP distances itself from Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on changing the Indian Constitution

March 10, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“It is made clear that the statement reflects his personal views and is not a statement that reflects the view of the BJP with clarity,” a BJP spokesperson said

BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde greets senior leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The BJP on March 10 distanced itself from its MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement urging voters to give a two-thirds majority to the BJP to effect changes in the Indian Constitution, and has asked Mr. Hegde to clarify his statement.

Late on March 10 evening, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia made public the party’s stance on the issue. “Anantkumar Hegde who is a Member of Parliament of the BJP has made a statement. It is imperative that it is made clear that the statement reflects his personal views and is not a statement that reflects the view of the BJP with clarity. The party has taken cognisance of the statement made by Mr. Hegde and has also asked for clarification from him. It must be reiterated that every step that is taken by the BJP is always in the interest of our country and in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution,” Mr. Bhatia said.

Mr. Hegde’s statement, made publicly in Karnataka, accused the Congress of having made changes to the Indian Constitution “that brought laws to oppress the entire Hindu society”, and later linked the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election to effect changes in the Indian Constitution.

ALSO READ
These remarks also set off a flurry of condemnation from Opposition parties, with both Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi speaking out against it.

Mr. Gandhi said that Mr. Hegde’s statement reflected the “hidden agenda” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that its ultimate aim was to “destroy the Constitution framed by Bababsaheb Ambedkar”.

