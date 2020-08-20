BJP ‘desperately’ trying to shield PM CARES Fund from scrutiny: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “desperately” trying to shield PM CARES Fund from scrutiny as he asked a series of questions regarding the establishment of the fund.
The Congress leader’s questions on Twitter follow a report published in The Hindu where it was pointed out that though the government claimed that PM CARES Fund was not a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in March applied the logic of the fund being set up the Centre itself to allow donations as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
“Was the Fund set up by the central government as concluded by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs? If not, who set up the Fund and in what capacity? If the Fund was not set up by the central government, why are the PM and three Ministers serving as Trustees? Who appointed them as Trustees? If the Fund is a private established fund, why are donations to the Fund counted against CSR,” asked Mr. Chidambaram.
The former Finance Minister asked who authorised the MCA to make an amendment to the Companies Act and if similar CSR benefits would be extended to donations made to other privately-established funds.
“Who authorised MCA to make a retrospective amendment to the Schedule to the Companies Act inserting the name of PM-CARES Fund in the Schedule?” he asked.
