BJP demolished temple in Gujarat, alleges AAP

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha, MP, Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference at the party’s HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha, MP, Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference at the party’s HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

 The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has demolished a Radha Krishna temple in Gujarat on the request of a builder and when people protested, women were attacked by male police officers also. 

“If not in India, will Hindus build temples in Pakistan? What is BJP’s enmity towards Hindus?” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked during a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi. 

The party demanded BJP leaders should ask for apologies from crores of Hindus in the country and also reconstruct the temple.

“BJP politicians and BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Navsari bulldozed the Radhakrishna on the directions of a builder. They demolished the temple of Radhakrishna,” he said.

The AAP leader said that all officials, who are responsible for the demolition should be held responsible and strict action should be taken against them. 


