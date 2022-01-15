BJP demands white paper from Punjab govt. on border security

Seizure of huge quantity of explosives over the last few days in Punjab including in Amritsar indicated there was a threat to the national security, says Tarun Chugh

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday, January 25, 2022, demanded Punjab Congress government to issue a white paper on border security in view of "serious security threat" ahead of polls.

In a statement, Mr. Chugh said seizure of huge quantity of explosives over the last few days in Punjab including in Amritsar indicated there was a threat to the national security.

He alleged the Channi government has been trying to push its lapses “under the carpet".

Chugh asked the government details of live "tiffin bombs" in the state and also of drones which he alleged were coming from Pakistan.

He also took a dig at Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deliberately left stranded by the Channi government during his visit to Ferozepur indicated that there was indeed a big design and threat to the nation,” he said referring to the last week incident in which the PM’s convoy was held back by farmer protesters.

Mr. Chugh accused the Congress of “playing with national security” in the border state.

"After putting the life of the Prime Minister at stake the Channi government was putting the entire state in danger and there was an urgent need for a the Punjabis to know what the Congress was up to," he said.

On Friday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), smuggled from Pakistan, and Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency notes were found concealed in a bag lying on the Attari-Bachiwind road in Amritsar, close to the India-Pakistan border, police said.

On Thursday, close on the heels of busting a terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), the Punjab Police had seized 2.5 kg of RDX, besides arms and ammunition.

The raid was conducted on the basis of information revealed by the prime accused in two recent incidents of hurling of grenades in Pathankot, police had said.

Punjab goes to polls on February 14.