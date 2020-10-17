National

BJP dares Congress to mention Art 370 restoration in its Bihar poll manifesto

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

A day after the Congress pitched for restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP Saturday dared it to say so in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls and accused it of speaking the language of “separatists”.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of practising the politics of “dividing society” for collecting votes ahead of the Bihar polls, which begin from October 28, and asserted that people have supported the government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir.

“People have seen how much progress has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Still, the Congress is singing the tune of whatever few separatists are there. The Congress has become a narrow party and that is why it is taking stand against the sentiments of people in the country,” he told reporters.

Whatever be the issue, the Congress praises Pakistan and China, he alleged while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The entire country has hailed the government’s move to revoke Article 370, he said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had said on Friday that his party resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that the “arbitrary and unconstitutional” decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded.

The government had last year nullified Article 370, which had given special rights to the region, and divided the state into two union territories.

BJP president J P Nadda had attacked the Congress for its stand and tweeted Friday night, “Since Congress has no good governance agenda to talk about, they are back to their ‘Divide India’ dirty tricks before Bihar elections. Shri Rahul Gandhi praises Pakistan and Shri Chidambaram says Congress wants Article 370 to return! Shameful!”

Related Topics
Rahul Gandhi
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Perspective of the pellet victims, literally

Coronavirus | PM calls for speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine for citizens once ready

UAE minister reviews progress of construction of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Mission Shakti’; vows ‘zero tolerance’ to crimes against women

Lokpal gets 1,427 complaints in 2019-20; 613 against State govts, 4 against Union ministers, MPs

Dhankhar asks Bengal govt to release ‘assaulted’ Sikh man, calls it human rights violation case

Congress focus on Gwalior-Chambal, COVID-19 relief in Madhya Pradesh by-poll manifesto

IndiGo to charge ₹100 for check-in at airport counters

New farm laws an attack on soul of every farmer: Rahul Gandhi

Fadnavis to tour Maharashtra’s rain-affected districts from October 19

Tamil Nadu realises excess Cauvery water

Gold smuggling | Swapna, Sarith charged with FEMA violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Suraj Venjaramoodu: It feels good when one’s hard work is recognised

Book on Mujib contains one of last essays Pranab wrote

Bangladesh to resume flights to India from October 28 under ‘air bubble’ arrangement

Mumbai court orders probe into complaint against Kangana, sister

Distribution of scholarships to medical students marks AIADMK foundation day

Bihar Assembly elections | Grand Alliance promises jobs to youths, end farm laws if voted to power

Bhima gets more ferocious as discharge from Sonna Barrage jumps to 8 lakh cusecs

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 6:26:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-dares-congress-to-mention-art-370-restoration-in-its-bihar-poll-manifesto/article32881349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY