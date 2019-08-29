BJP, Congress spar over Pakistan’s letter to United Nations on Jammu and Kashmir

A letter from the Pakistan government to the United Nations, quoting Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir, has sparked a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. While the BJP has said Mr. Gandhi had “insulted” the country and sought an apology from him, the Congress accused the BJP of “doing cheap politics”.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, in a letter on the withdrawal of Articles 35A and 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, addressed to multiple UN officials, quoted Mr. Gandhi as saying that people were “dying” in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter mentions Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar’s comments that revoking Article 35A will allow men from the rest of India to marry Kashmiri women.

In response to Ms. Mazari’s letter, Mr. Gandhi took to Twitter to hit out at Pakistan for instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir and backed the Government of India’s position that abrogation of special status to J&K under Article 370 was an internal issue.

“I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he said.

Minister’s dig

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, addressing a press conference in the BJP headquarters in Delhi, said Mr. Gandhi had made a U-turn on his stand on Kashmir. “He [Mr. Gandhi] has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure,” the Minister said.

The Congress leader's allegations about violence in Kashmir were wrong, he said, adding that it was made due to that party’s “vote bank” politics.

Taking a dig, Mr. Javadekar asked if Mr. Gandhi’s mindset had changed due to a change in his constituency. The Congress leader represents Wayanad, a minority-dominated seat, in the Lok Sabha. Questioned further about his remarks, Mr. Javadekar said his remarks were not about the constituency but it was representative.

Mr. Javadekar did not respond to the Pakistani petition quoting the Haryana Chief Minister and another BJP MLA for remarks on “Kashmiri women”.

The Congress slammed Mr. Javadekar’s statement. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Minister had lost his “political balance”. “It is tragic that Mr. Javdekar is twisting a statement made by Mr. Gandhi which reflected that Indian National Congress and all other parties are united. We are in unison to take on the fake and false propaganda of Pakistan vis-a-vis the State of Jammu & Kashmir,” Mr. Surjewala said.

The Congress did not comment on the reference to Mr. Khattar’s comments in Ms. Mazari’s letter. When asked, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari said that taking cognisance of the letter was essentially conceding that Kashmir was a multilateral and not a bilateral issue. “It’s imbecile and childish on the part of BJP to shoot on Shireen Mazari’s shoulders because they don’t realise the implications of their act. It only plays into Pakistani game plan to internationalise a strictly bilateral issue,” Mr. Tewari told The Hindu.